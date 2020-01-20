An 18-year-old Tongan teenage boy accused of murdering 41 year old Timothy Williams is scheduled to appear at the Geelong Magistrates Court in March.

Setefano Pahulu Tupou did not apply for bail after facing the one count of murder. It’s believed the young man’s defence asked the court to note the client’s age, with no prior time spent in custody and that he had been prescribed prozac, Melbourne media reported.

Tupou of Tarneit had been charged with the murder of the 41 year old Colac man in Geelong.

Williams was last seen leaving a property at around 6.15pm on a Monday evening, and was not seen again until he was found unconscious in a Richie Boulevard car park in Eastern Beach just before midnight.

He was taken to University Hospital Geelong before being transferred to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with severe head injuries. He passed away from his injuries in October 2019.