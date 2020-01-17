Tonga has drawn Group D in the 2021 Rugby League World cup.

Tonga has been described as one of the world’s best four rugby teams alongside England, Australia and New Zealand.

The kingdom’s team will be grouped with fellow Pacific teams, the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea as well as Wales.

The groups were announced by Prince Harry, who revealed the women’s and wheelchair tournament groups at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry is patron of the Rugby Football League, but it is not known how long he will continue in the role.

Ahead of this event, Prince Harry also introduced a new initiative to champion the importance of mental health for those who play rugby.

Tonga was represented at Buckingham Palace by Konrad Hurrell, who currently plays for Leeds Rhinos in the English Superleague.

Group A will include England, Samoa, France and Greece.

Australia, Fiji, Scotland and Italy will make up Group B.

Group C will include New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.

Fixtures dates for the tournament have yet to be announced, but English Premier League football grounds including Old Trafford (Manchester United), Anfield (Liverpool) and Emirates Stadium (Arsenal) will be used.

