DISTRESSING CONTENT– WARNING: The following story contains graphic video clip and may be distressing to some readers.

The heartbroken mother of the Tongan-Auckland based son who died in a single car crash on Tuesday in Tonga was captured lamenting his son’s death after she arrived to find him lying on the ground.

Distraught Sūlia Manu’s reaction was captured in a Facebook live video which was shared with Kaniva news.

She appeared to be absolutely shattered and asking onlookers to call police.

A bystander can be heard telling her they have already called police and directed the sobbing mum to his son’s wife who was being assisted about few metres away from her husband’s body.

Another woman can be seen joining the mother in lamenting the deceased.

As Kaniva news reported on Tuesday, Mr Taniela Manu and his wife Mrs Lavinia Kitekei’aho Manu’s vehicle collided with a tree at a Halaliku roadside in ‘Utulau that afternoon.

Taniela died at the scene while his wife was rushed to hospital and she remains there in a critical condition.

Police suspected speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

The Tongan-Auckland based couple have just arrived in Tongatapu from New Zealand to attend Lavinia’s cousin’s wedding this weekend.

It is understood their extended family members from overseas had started to arrive in the lead-up to the wedding celebrations.