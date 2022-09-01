Speed, alcohol factors in Tongatapu fatal crash

A woman was killed following a crash on Halaleva’s ‘Alaivahamama’o By-Pass Road this morning Thursday 1.

Tonga Police. Photo/Kalino Lātū

The 20-year-old woman from Pahu, was driving alone in a silver Toyota Rav-4 heading east when the incident happened at 2.42am, Police said.

The car swerved to the side of the road and crashed onto a block fence before hitting an electric pole.

“ Speed and driving under the influence contributed to this fatal incident”, Police said.

Tongatapu District Commander, Chief Superintendent Filipe Fifita warned drivers that “there is only one life”.

“You should always take responsibility for your safety first and foremost. Make sure you do not drink and drive. Arrange for a sober driver or catch a taxi home if you decide to consume alcohol.”

Tonga Police is also reminding the public to comply with the Restrictions Directions especially with the night-time curfew, which has now been reduced to 4 hours from 1:00am– 5:00am.

“Please, let us work together to keep the law and maintain safety on our roads,” Chief Superintendent Fifita urges the public.

This incident has tallied up the total number of road fatalities to eight so far this year.