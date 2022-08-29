Tonga’s consulate in Auckland can now approve, print Tongan passports

This story by Kalino Lātū was first published by Pacific Media Network

Tongan passports can now be approved and issued in New Zealand.

Tonga’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Fekita ‘Utoikamanu. Photo/PMN Tonga (Facebook)

All requirements for a new and renewal passport, or a service related to it, can now be finalised through the consul’s office at ‘Atalanga residence, in Auckland’s Mount Eden.

It is the first time for Tonga to allow the services to be officially conducted outside the country.

The consulate was previously tasked with taking customers’ passport photos and filling their application forms before sending them to Tonga for approval.

The news means, an end to long waits experienced by many in New Zealand before they could get their Tongan passports renewed or replaced in the Kingdom, a process further hindered by Covid travel restrictions.

Tonga’s Foreign Minister Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu launched the new initiative on Monday.

Pacific Media Network, Tongan presenter Filipo Motulalo says ‘this is a valuable initiative and it saved a lot of time for Tongans wanting to travel after Covid-19’.

The Tongan passport currently ranks on the 45th place according to the Guide Passport Ranking Index with visa-free access to 127 destinations.

Tongan passport holders have visa-free access and visas on arrival to countries such as Singapore, the United Kingdom, China and the entire European Union.

However, Tongan citizens require a visa to enter about 102 destinations in the world including New Zealand, Australia and the United States.