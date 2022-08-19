Residents blame trees, lack of safety measures after Tongatapu two car-crash  

Residents in Ma’ufanga are hoping something will be done to improve safety at a busy intersection and roads used by school children following a serious crash this morning.

Two-car crash on intersection in Ma’ufanga

Photos seen by Kaniva News appeared to show one grey vehicle crashing into a fence of a residence at a corner of an intersection while another black vehicle flipped onto its side few metres away from the intersection.

There were no reports of injuries. Residents took to Facebook and raised their concerns.

They want some trees gone that they say create a blind spot for drivers trying to turn off these roads or driving through the intersection.

“Government should put road pump or traffic light to slow down cars clear trees blocking view 50 feet away drivers slow down drive safe live cannot buy at the store”, a commenter wrote.

“There is one in front of the primary school leading to this road but not along the street to Lord Fakafanua residence”, another wrote in Tongan.

Some residents warned drivers to slow down when driving along these roads because children use them when walking to school.