By 1news.co.nz

Police are warning motorists in Waikato’s Te Aroha not to help anyone trying to hitchhike in the area on Monday morning.

The warning comes as officers investigate an “ongoing incident” in the rural town.

Police will have an increased presence in the area on Monday morning.

People are also being asked to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.