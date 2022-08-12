New All Black’s family preparing for his emotional debut

By 1news.co.nz

Just 24 hours ago, new All Black Fletcher Newell called his father Arnold to say he was flying him out to South Africa to watch him make his Test debut this weekend.

Fletcher has been named on the bench and is set to play his first Test in New Zealand’s second match against the Springboks.

At 3am this morning, as the rest of the country were sleeping, Fletcher’s father Arnold was up and ready to go. He said the call from his son caught him off guard.

“It caught me well unawares and it was pretty emotional. I didn’t talk for long cause I said ‘look mate this is going to get too heavy,'” Arnold said.

Fletcher’s sisters Lillian and Lucia also couldn’t be any more prouder of their brother’s achievement.

“I just started crying when he told me, it’s so special being a younger sister watching your siblings achieve their dreams is like omg so special,” Lillian said.

Rugby has remained a constant for the Newell family, a pillar of strength for them through the passing of Fletcher’s mother when he was 15.

“I would say rugby has brought us closer together. It’s gotten us through some really really hard times…so words can’t really describe how it feels,” Lucia said.

Losing his mother inspired 22-year-old Fletcher to work towards his goals, shaping who he is today.

“He persevered, knew what he wanted, he could’ve gone off the rails who knows, but he stayed level headed. Mourning’s a hard time but it made it easier for him to get stuck into his work,” Arnold said.

As Arnold prepares for a once-in-a-lifetime experience watching his son play in Johannesburg. The rest of the Newell family including Fletcher’s partner and step brother will be supporting from home.

“I think for both of us it’s been emotional but I know when he walks out, sings the national anthem and does the haka, there’s not gonna be a dry eye in the house,” Lucia said.

Arnold couldn’t agree more as his prepares to fulfil a long-time dream.

“All I can say is it’s going to be epic. When he runs on that’s going to be super amazing, super proud, what more could you want for your boy.”