Murder charge laid after man’s death in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland

By 1news.co.nz

A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland on Thursday night.

Police rushed to a house on Jane Cowie Ave at around 8pm where they found a man with critical injuries.

Officers gave the man first aid but he died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He’s expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

No one else is being sought over the death.

There will be a police presence in the area today including cordons around the property.

A post mortem and formal identification will be carried out in due course.