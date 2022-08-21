Īkale Tahi vs Wallabies 1973 test great Fa’aleo Tūpī dies

‘Ikale Tahi legend Fa‘aleo Tūpī has died aged 72.

Fa'aleo Tūpī.

Tūpī is revered as a member of Tonga’s heroic national rugby union team which beat the Wallabies in a 1973 test.

It is understood the former ‘Īkale Tahi lock died in a hospital in Brisbane on Friday after an illness.

The 1973 ‘Ikale Tahi team was once described by the international media as “an unknown Tongan Rugby Union Team “ which toured Australia to play two tests with the Wallabies.

Tonga won the second match 16-11 and it went down as one of Australia’s worse loss in Rugby history.

Tūpī joined His Majesty’s Armed Forces before he moved with his family to Australia.

The family is expected to farewell his body on Saturday, a family member told Kaniva News.

Tūpī’s death comes after Fatai Kefu, the current ‘Ikale Tahi coach’s father and the centre player in the 1973 Ikale Tahi team, passed away in 2013 in Brisbane, Australia.

Tūpī is survived by his wife and their six children.