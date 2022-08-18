Human remains in Auckland suitcases are children – police

By 1news.co.nz

Readers may find the details in this story distressing

The human remains found in suitcases at a Clendon Park address last week are young children, police say.

Police in Clendon Park, Auckland on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Police said it would appear the children are primary school age from the post-mortem and they may have been dead for a number of years.

It is understood a family had brought home a trailer-load of items, won at an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit, without realising what was inside.

Storage unit contents are auctioned off as a last resort when customers abandon goods and stop paying the fees.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the investigation was still in the very early stages, but progress was being made in identifying the children and their next of kin.

While Vaaelua could not provide many details, he did say Interpol had been notified and information had been shared with overseas agencies.

He also said there were relatives of the victims in New Zealand.

“I really feel for the families of these victims,” Vaaelua said.

“This is no easy investigation. No matter how long or how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it’s never an easy task.”

Vaaelua confirmed the family that had discovered the remains were in no way connected to the victims and had been distressed by the discovery.

“We want to reassure the community our investigation is continuing to establish the facts to ascertain the full circumstances around the deaths of these children,” Vaaelua said.

“This includes establishing when, where, and how.

“The nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation.

“However, we are continuing to treat this matter very seriously and we are determined to hold the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of these children to account.”