Father dies while son, two others presumed dead in sea tragedy in Tonga

A body of a man has been recovered while his son and two others are presumed dead at seas between Tongatapu and ‘Eua.

Makisi Tonga and wife Anitema Tonga

Search and rescue crews rescued another man.

Police said six people were sailing to ‘Eua in a seven-metre boat.

The boat capsized at the seas between Niutōua and ‘Eueiki yesterday Tuesday 30 after leaving Afā wharf at around 7pm, it said.

One of the men swam to shore at Niutōua and called police this morning at around 2am.

The search for the missing trio is expected to resume tomorrow morning.

Reports have identified the deceased as Mākisi Tonga.

Loved ones have issued a tribute to the “devoted and loving father”.

“Makisi was a hero,” they said.

“He was an individual who always gave up his time for others. He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.