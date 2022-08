A car has flipped onto its roof on a road in Leimātu’a, Vava’u.

One car can be seen on its roof following the crash.

The car accident occurred on Wednesday evening.

An eyewitness claimed a patient or patients were taken to hospital.

Footage from the scene shared to Facebook showed one car on its roof and another parking close by with their lights on.

It was unclear whether the two vehicles collided.