Two dead after shooting in West Auckland

A man has been taken into custody following a firearms incident in West Auckland that left two people dead this afternoon.

Police cordons off both sides of Barrys Rd in Glendene after the fatal shooting of two people in the West Auckland suburb. Photo: Nick Truebridge

Police said officers approached a Te Atatū Peninsula address and took a man into custody, following a manhunt after the deadly incident in the suburb of Glendene at about 3pm.

A homicide investigation has now underway.

Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon, with residents reporting the sound of gunfire and screaming.

Cordons were in place on Barrys Rd, and locals had been asked to avoid the area. Police say the cordons will remain in place and there would be a heightened police presence in the area.

Auckland Transport said bus route 162 is being detoured due to the police event and told commuters to expect delays.

“Police understand this was an alarming incident for local residents and we would like to reassure the community that at this stage, we are not seeking anyone else,” a police statement said this afternoon.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and we are still asking any witnesses to contact Police on 105.”

In the wake of the incident a local board member in west Auckland has called for stricter firearms control.

Henderson-Massey Local Board member Peter Chan said he was shocked to hear of the shooting.

Chan said New Zealand needed stricter legislation to control access to firearms and ammunition.

He said the recent spate of shooting cases had been disheartening, and the government needed to take urgent action.