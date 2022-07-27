TVNZ’s Head of News Paul Yurisich who hired ex-Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria resigns

By 1news.co.nz

The hiring of Kamahl Santamaria, who resigned a month into his role as presenter of TVNZ’s Breakfast programme, shows the broadcaster’s recruitment process is not suited to key presenter roles, a report released this afternoon has found.

TVNZ’s Auckland building (Source: 1News)

TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs Paul Yurisich, who hired Santamaria and had previously worked with him at Al Jazeera, went on a period of leave while the review was carried out. CEO Simon Power has now accepted his resignation.

Employment lawyer Margaret Robins was hired to do the Independent review following the resignation of Santamaria.

It was launched in May to look into TVNZ’s recruitment policies to ensure they are “fit for purpose and appropriately robust”.

Santamaria resigned from the show just one month after taking on the role. He was off-air for more than a week without explanation before his sudden departure.

Read More

Kamahl Santamaria was a Breakfast presenter for 32 days. (Source: 1News)

Some former female colleagues at his previous workplace, Al Jazeera, subsequently claimed the presenter had made inappropriate and uncomfortable comments during his time there.

Power said: “In the hiring of Kamahl Santamaria, the review stated the recruitment policy was not applicable to the hiring of key presenters, and therefore was not followed in this situation.

“The review found ultimately, the fundamental problem was the failure of TVNZ’s recruitment policy to provide a suitable process.

“I have however today accepted the resignation of Head of News and Current Affairs, Paul Yurisich.”

He said the review provides a clear path to bringing TVNZ’s recruitment practices and internal policies up to scratch. Work is already underway to do that, Power said.

“While the review found TVNZ’s Recruitment Policy is fit for the purpose of recruiting the vast majority of roles at TVNZ, it recommends developing that policy further so it is applicable to key presenter positions.”

The broadcaster also reviewed its harassment policy and found it was “sufficient”, and its complaints process which will now be “enhanced”.

Power thanked Yurisich for his work leading a digital transformation in the newsroom and wished him the best for the future.