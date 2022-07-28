PM urges Kiwis to confirm bank details ahead of $350 payment

By 1news.co.nz

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged people to check IRD has their bank details ahead of the first instalment of the $350 cost of living payment on Monday.

It comes amid warnings that more than 164,000 eligible Kiwis may miss out on the cash due to IRD not having their bank account information.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Ardern says the Government will reach out to this group to ensure they get the money.

However, for the “vast majority” of those eligible for the $350, “there’s nothing more they need to do”, she said.

“We wanted to make this as easy as possible… because it is so important at this time.”

National leader Christopher Luxon says eligible Kiwis may miss out on the payment because the Government had implemented it “last minute” due to “political pressure”.

“As a result, they’re not prepared and they’re not ready to go,” he said. “That’s not good enough.”

The payments were announced as part of Budget 2022 in an effort to reduce the burden of the rising cost of living.

READ MORE: Budget 2022: Over 2 million Kiwis to get cost of living payment

Anyone who earns below $70,000 a year, is a New Zealand tax resident aged 18 and over, and who is not entitled to the winter energy payment, is entitled to the payment.