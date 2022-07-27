No tsunami threat after 5.5 earthquake strongly strike near Vava’u

Tonga Metrological Services has confirmed there is no tsunami threat to Tonga after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga’s northern groups .

“An earthquake hit at 10.36pm on July 27 at a depth of 10km and it was located 32 km east south east of Neiafu, Vava’u”.

Vava’u residents told Kaniva news the shake was strongly felt in Neiafu.

“It was just a one huge shake”, a reporter at Vava’u said.

Meanwhile, a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday killing four people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila.