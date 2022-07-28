More threats made to several schools around the country, police say

By RNZ.co.nz

Several schools around the country have received threats this morning.

Police outside Cambridge High School on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied / Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod

Awatapu College in Palmerston North said on its Facebook page that it received a bomb threat and evacuated the school.

The college said older students were being sent home while Year 9 students were waiting in the gym, which had been cleared by police.

On Tuesday, four North Island high schools received phone bomb threats.

The schools were in Waikato, Thames, and Gisborne – and had locked down in the wake of the calls.

Police said enquiries were underway in relation to threats at schools in Masterton, Kaikōura, Greymouth, Queenstown, Levin, Whanganui, Rolleston, Tākaka, Geraldine, Dunstan, Ashburton and Palmerston North.

They said they did not believe there was a safety risk.

However, they said police take such threats seriously and were making enquiries to determine the source of the calls.

They thanked the schools involved for following their emergency procedures.

More to come…