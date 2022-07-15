Man charged with murder after two die in West Auckland shooting

By RNZ

A man is set to appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with murder after the deaths of two people in West Auckland on Friday.

Police cordons at Barrys Road in Glendene after yesterday’s fatal shootings in the West Auckland suburb. Photo: Nick Truebridge

The 27-year-old West Auckland man is facing two charges of murder in relation to the deaths in the Auckland suburb of Glendene yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Detective Inspector John Sutton said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths and they believed those involved were known to each other.

Police inquiries were continuing and those in the area would see an increased police presence until tomorrow, he said.

Police have now yet named the victims and say post mortems will be carried out in the coming days.