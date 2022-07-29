Man, 76, to appear in court for indecent assault of young girl

Tonga Police have arrested a man in relation to a sexual assault in Tongatapu.

Police claimed the 76-year-old man indecently assaulted a minor under the age of 15 on Thursday July 28, 2022.

A family member reported the incident to the Police.

The accused has been remanded in custody to appear in a Magistrate court on Monday, August 1.

The Officer in Charge of the Tonga Police Domestic Violence Unit, Acting Inspector Taukatelata Vakalahi said police made ‘effective response to domestic violence’ a priority.

“We are committed to ensuring that all victims of domestic abuse received a prompt, effective and professional response from us in collaboration with partner agencies,” Vakalahi said.

Tonga Police responds to an average of 20 domestic violence incidents a month.

“Domestic violence is among offences that are under-reported. We are urging the public, especially sexually assaulted victims to BE STRONG and COME FORWARD. We are here to help. More importantly, victims should SPEAK UP and REPORT these offences as soon as possible to prevent perpetrators from harming more victims.”

Acting Inspector Vakalahi also pleads with the public to do their part and avoid spreading speculations on such matters, which could discourage victims from coming forth.

‘Parents are encouraged to stay alert and be always aware of their children’s well-being and whereabouts.

‘In building resilient and sustainable response to domestic violence in the Kingdom, the Tonga Police works closely with partner agencies including the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Families Free of Violence (FFOV) Program, the Tonga National Centre for Women & Children, the Women & Children Crisis Centre, the Family Protection Legal Aid Centre, and others.

To report domestic violence, call now to 922 or 740-1630′.