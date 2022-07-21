Ian Foster expected to stay as All Blacks coach

By RNZ.co.nz

Ian Foster is expected to be confirmed as coach of the All Blacks today.

Foster and Cane Photo: PHOTOSPORT

Foster is contracted through until next year’s World Cup, but has come under increasing pressure to hold onto his job following the series loss to Ireland.

Foster met with New Zealand Rugby officials this week and RNZ understands the board has backed him and that will be officially announced today.

The All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship was due to be released this week.

The Otago Daily Times is reporting that former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will have a greater role in the camp.

New Zealander Schmidt worked on a part time basis with the Blues this year and was set to replace Grant Fox as All Blacks selector.

That may result in a reshuffle of the assistant coaching staff which currently consists of John Plumtree (forwards), Greg Feek (scrum), Brad Mooar (attack) and Scott McLeod (defence).

The ODT is also reporting that Sam Cane could be dropped as captain to be replaced by Sam Whitelock.

Cane has captained the All Blacks 13 times and Whitelock 14 times.

The All Blacks first game in the Rugby Championship is against South Africa in on August 7th in Mbombela.