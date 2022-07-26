Heartbreaking tributes to ‘absolutely amazing mother’ who died giving birth to her child

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to an ‘absolutely amazing mother’ who died after the birth of what appeared to be her seventh child.

Pōteni Moimoi and her children. Photo/Supplied

Poteni Moimoi died this morning, shortly after meeting her newborn baby.

After the delivery her friends welcome the newborn on social media and described their conditions in Tongan as ‘māvae mo’ui’, meaning, they were happy to see them both alive.

However, the celebrations turned nasty before the family launched a blood A+ donation appeal for Moimoi on social media.

It had been claimed Moimoi was not in a good health condition after her baby was born.

“I feel sad I wasn’t with Teni when she died, I was so upset I couldn’t think. She’s an absolutely amazing mother,” a commenter wrote in Tongan.

“I missed her smiling face. After her work she came and met her children held them up and hugged them. What a loss”, a neighbour wrote.

“Oh my gosh. I can’t believed that you left so young”, a commenter wrote.

Some of the photos shared to Facebook showed her family and kāinga surrounded a bed in what appeared to be a room at hospital on which Moimoi and her child were laid.

“Wake up Teni and look at your dad he’s so devasted after you left,” another wrote.

“It is so heart-breaking to see she left so early leaving back her six children”, one wrote.