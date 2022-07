By 1news.co.nz

Two vehicles have been left damaged after gunshots were fired at a house in Glen Innes, Auckland on Tuesday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the incident happened at around 11.48pm on Taniwha St.

No one was injured in the incident but two vehicles were damaged.

The offenders left the area in a vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The police investigation continues.