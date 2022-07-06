Fijians hoping for smooth power transfer if govt loses election

By RNZ.co.nz

New research has found Fijians are concerned whether there’ll be a smooth transfer of power should the government lose in this year’s general elections.

The author of the Australian National University paper titled ‘Anticipation and Apprehension in Fiji’s 2022 General Election’, Dr Shailendra Singh, said the economy, including the rising cost of living and the national debt, will be key campaign issues.

The tourism industry, which makes up almost 40 percent of Fiji’s GDP, has been decimated by the closure of international borders due to Covid-19.

Shailendra Singh Photo: USP

As a result almost 115,000 Fijians have lost their main source of income.

Dr Singh said against this backdrop of pressing economic and social issues there are concerns about a smooth transfer of power should Frank Bainimarama’s FijiFirst government lose at the ballots.

He said though the election may be intensely contested, the hope is for a smooth transfer of power should opposition efforts prevail, or risk the derailment of Fiji’s social and economic recovery.

Although campaigning is officially underway in Fiji the government is yet to announce a date for the election although the expectation is now for a November or December poll.