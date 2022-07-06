Covid cases surge above 10,000; 522 people in hospital

By 1news.co.nz

There are 10,290 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 522 people in hospital with the virus, 29 more than Tuesday.

Ten people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one fewer than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 12 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths had occurred since July 1.

Of the 12 people who have died, one was aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Six were men and six were women.

Three were from Bay of Plenty, two each were from the Auckland region, Wellington region and Southern District, and one each were from Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, and Taranaki.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1604.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 15.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7591, up from 5808 a week ago, and up on 7246 24 hours ago.

A total of 3790 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,984 rapid antigen test (RAT) results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 53,110. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 233 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, 9629 community cases were announced.