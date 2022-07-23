Covid-19 update: 22 more deaths reported, with 7746 new community cases in New Zealand

By RNZ.co.nz

Twenty-two more deaths and another 7746 community cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand today.

The seven-day rolling average of new community case numbers continues to fall at 8703, down from 8913 yesterday and a sharp drop from last week’s 9984.

In today’s statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 759 people in hospital with Covid-19, including 19 in ICU. The number of hospitalisations is unchanged from yesterday and has remained steady for most of the week. The average age of the people in hospital is 67.

The 22 new deaths reported today include two people in their 50s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, six in their 80s and eight aged over 90. Ten were women and 12 were men.

Six were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, two were from Canterbury, three were from Southern.

The total number of deaths of people with Covid-19 is nearing the 2000 mark, with 1976 deaths now reported.

The Ministry said 353 of the new cases had recently travelled overseas.

There were 26 deaths and 8728 cases reported yesterday.

There have now been 1,546,211 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.