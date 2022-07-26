Covid-19: 38 deaths reported, 9256 new cases

By 1news.co.nz

There are 9256 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Woman wearing face mask (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

822 people are in hospital with the virus, 14 less than Monday.

Twenty-four people are in ICU or a high dependency unit, three less than Monday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64, down from 65 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 772, up from 764 a week ago.

The deaths of 38 more people with Covid-19 were reported today.

Of the 38 people who have died, three were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 18 were in their 80s and 11 were aged over 90.

Nineteen were women and 19 were men.

Eight were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from the Bay of Plenty, five were from the Lakes District, one was from Tairāwhiti, two were from MidCentral, two were from Whanganui, two were from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, eight were from Southern.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 2039.

The change in the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is not equal to the number of new deaths reported today. This is because deaths that occurred more than 28 days after a positive test that are subsequently determined to be unrelated to Covid-19 are removed from the total.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 1396.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is 17.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 8335, down from 9534 a week ago.

Tuesday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (823), the Bay of Plenty (396), Canterbury/West Coast (1302), Capital and Coast/Hutt (1078), Counties Manukau (923), Hawke’s Bay (332), the Lakes District (224), Mid Central (420), Nelson Marlborough (247), Northland (242), South Canterbury (157), Southern (767), Tairāwhiti (59), Taranaki (247), Waikato (686), Wairarapa (108), Waitematā (1052), and Whanganui (187).

The location of 6 new cases is unknown.

There have been 430 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3117 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 17,653 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 58,323. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Monday there were 6910 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand and 16 deaths.