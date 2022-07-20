Community online tributes mark former Tongan missionary Howard Secomb’s 100th birthday

Today July 20 marks the 100th birthday of Mr Howard Secomb, and tributes have been pouring in on social media in celebration of the former Tongan missionary.

The Talanoa ‘O Tonga news webpage had shared a tribute video on Facebook this morning to celebrate the birthday.

"Happy 100th Birthday Howard Secomb. You did a great job in Tonga. God bless"

"Happy Birthday Howard. God bless you and Janet"

As a Methodist minister Mr Secomb served for 14 years in Tonga, where he was president of the Free Wesleyan Church.

He was also principal of the Tupou College for boys from 1951 to 1963, reported the Crosslight magazine.

Mr Secomb’s wife Janet was born in Tonga and is the daughter of revered Methodist minister and advocate of church union Dr Alfred Harold Wood, who was the founding principal of Tupou College.

Mrs Secomb is the sister of renowned Basis of Union commentator and former Uniting Church President Rev Dr D’Arcy Wood, who was also born in Tonga and returned to the island in 2015 to perform the coronation of the current king.

The Secombs returned to Australia at the end of 1963.

It is believed Mr Secomb was the first Palagi Free Wesleyan church missionary to Tonga to have reached his 100th birthday.