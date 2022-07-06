Auckland school closes after anonymous threat made

By RNZ.co.nz

An Auckland boys’ secondary school has closed today after an anonymous threat.

Sacred Heart school in Glen Innes has closed while police probe the threat. Photo: Google Maps

In a notice to the school community, Sacred Heart in Glen Innes said it received a threat on two individuals via social media today.

Headmaster Patrick Walsh said police advised him, given the nature of the threat, to close the school for the rest of the day as they continued their investigation.

He apologised for the inconvenience but said student safety was paramount.

Walsh said they would communicate further information to the community.

Police are treating a threat on Sacred Heart Boys’ College seriously.

They were made aware earlier today of a threat via social media to the school.

Inspector Jim Wilson said locals would notice an ongoing police presence in response to this incident.

“We are treating the matter seriously and are liaising with the school. The school has decided to close for the day out of precaution.”