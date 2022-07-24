All Blacks appoint Crusaders’ Jason Ryan as assistant coach

By Rnz.co.nz

The All Blacks have swung the axe by sacking two of their assistant coaches following the 2-1 series loss to Ireland.

Jason Ryan has been a Crusaders assistant coach since 2017. Photo: PHOTOSPORT

Forwards coach John Plumtree and attacking coach Brad Mooar have been cut from their roles following the reshuffle, according to a statement released from the All Blacks today.

The All Blacks have appointed Crusaders’ Jason Ryan as their new forwards coach.

The Crusaders have set the benchmark in terms of consistent performances from their All Black-laden pack and Ryan’s six years at the side resulted in six Super Rugby titles.

“He is an innovator, a leader in his field, and he has instilled a strong mentality in this team and organisation of “get better or get beaten,” the Crusaders said in a media statement.

“While it’s bittersweet for us, we want to take this moment to celebrate Jase’s success.

“We’re so proud of him and know that this is a massive opportunity to represent his country.”

The heat is on current head coach Ian Foster after New Zealand’s lack-lustre performances in the series loss to Ireland, but he is promising better next month against South Africa.

Laurie Mains, who led the All Blacks to the 1995 World Cup final, said it comes down to tactical approach and basic fundamentals.

“What has happened – the rest of the world has not only caught up with the All Blacks but in the case of teams like Ireland and maybe England, they’ve actually taken a step past,” Mains said.

“There’s a few things I believe the All Blacks could do to tidy up their game quickly and be a formidable force again.”

Mains said the pressure is on the team and coaches to rediscover their winning form when the Rugby Championship kicks off in South Africa early next month.