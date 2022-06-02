Worker killed in fall from building at Kuini Sālote wharf

A man has died after reportedly falling from a building at the Kuini Sālote Wharf.

Photo/Kalino Lātū (Kaniva Tonga)

The 26-year-old man from Lomaiviti had fallen more than four metres from a building, Television Tonga quoted Deputy Police Commissioner Tevita Vailea as saying.

It is unknown whether the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death came after a man previously killed after becoming trapped in a shipping container at the wharf in 2018.

In that incident, the deceased was allegedly crushed between two containers.