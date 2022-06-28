Unclaimed body in Tonga buried

A body, which was in a Nuku’alofa morgue for almost a year, was buried at a public cemetery after no one came forward to claim it.

As Kaniva News reported in August last year, a decomposed body was discovered in Vai-Ko-‘Oa pond in Puke.

A notice was published in local and social media, giving relatives of the deceased an opportunity to claim the remains.

The period ended last month and the remains were still unclaimed.

It is understood a court order was issued allowing the Police to bury the body at Telekava 2 cemetery last month.

Reports said a sample of tissue was removed from the deceased’s body and sent to New Zealand for further examination.