Police warn people of fake website selling Tongan police clearance certificates

Tonga Police are warning internet users of a scam on a fake website where fraudsters pretend to be officers who can issue Tongan 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 .

Police advice is: “𝐍ot 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 fake”.

Police said applicants who would like to have copies of their Police clearance record must submit their application to the Tonga Police National Criminal Record office.

They must pay fees which range from TOP$34 to $46, it said.

“T𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 (𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬) 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐚, not 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 fake”, it said in a statement.

It did not mention the link to the fake website.