Police investigate fans outrage after bottle-throwing at Kiwi-Mate Ma‘a Tonga game

Some fans have sparked outrage after throwing what appeared to be glass bottles and chairs after the Mate Ma’a Tonga – Kiwi clash on Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium.

An eyewitness alleged some fans hurled bottles after the Mate Ma’a Tonga defeat.

Tongan Broadcaster and journalist Kitekei’aho Tu’akalau said he was right there when some fans hurled bottles “tolo hina” at others.

“Shame on you”, he wrote on Facebook, describing the encounter in Tongan as “embarrassing, ill-disciplined and nonsense”.

A video posted on social media, seen by Kaniva News, showed three men with Tongan flags climbing from the stands towards a corporate box.

Some men attempted to force their way inside the box before another threw a chair at one of the glass windows, causing it to crack.

A person was hospitalised while Police investigation was underway, Police reportedly said.

Tongan Broadcaster and Journalist Kite Tu’akalau posts in Tongan about the incident on Facebook

Some said these unacceptable and unprofessional actions brought a bad image to hundreds of thousands of supporters of the Mate Ma’a Tonga team.

Commenters on Tu’akalau’s posts criticised the incident as “unsportsmanlike conduct” and “low life”.

One said “that’s disgusting” while another said, “Ban him from all League game(s) … What a retard”.

The Kiwis side beat back Mate Ma’a Tonga 26-6 at a sold out Mt Smart Stadium last night.

Kiwis 26 (Hughes, Rapana, Mulitalo, Papali’i tries, Rapana conversion 4x, penalty)

Tonga 6 (Katoa try, Staggs conversion)