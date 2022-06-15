PM Hu’akavameiliku announces Mate Ma’a Tonga squad

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku has announced the Mate Ma’a Tonga rugby league team list for the upcoming Test against the New Zealand Kiwis on June 25 at Mt Smart stadium.

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku

With head coach Kristian Woolf unable to travel to Auckland because of English Super League duties, Dean Young will take over as caretaker head coach for the one-off Test.

He will be supported by one of the greatest of all time, with grand final supremo and new Dolphins NRL coach Wayne Bennett to be his coaching advisor during the week-long preparation for the Test.

Woolf will still be part of the team selection process and confer closely with the staff that will deputise for him in the June 25 match.

Former Tongan player Sika Manu will also be on the coaching staff.

The team list:

1. Tolotau Koula (Sea Eagles)

2. Daniel Tupou (Roosters)

3. Siosifa Talakai (Sharks)

4. Mosese Suli (Dragons)

5. Sione Katoa (Sharks)

6. Kotoni Staggs (Broncos)

7. Talatau Amone (Dragons)

8. Siosiua Taukieaho (Roosters)

9. Siliva Havili (Rabbitohs)

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)

11. Sitili Tupouniua (Roosters)

12. Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs)

13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

14. Soni Luke (Panthers)

15. Haumole Olakau’atu (Sea Eagles)

16. Tevita Pangai jnr (Bulldogs)

17. Tevita Tatola (Rabbitohs)

18. Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)

19. Will Penisini (Eels)

20. Isaiya Katoa (Panthers)

21. Andrew Fifita (Sharks)

22. Joe Ofahengaue (Wests Tigers)

23. Starford To’a (Wests Tigers)

24. Christian Tuipulotu (Sea Eagles)

25. Eliesa Katoa (Warriors)