One person hospitalised after South Auckland shooting

By 1news.co.nz

One person has been hospitalised following a suspected drive-by shooting in South Auckland on Wednesday evening.

One person was injured and taken to hospital. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to an Albert Rd, Manukau address at 7.50pm after a report of shots fired.

1News footage showed several bullet holes in one of the home’s windows.

A St John spokesperson told 1News one person had been taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police have cordoned the street while they investigate the incident.

There have been a spate of Auckland shootings in recent days and weeks.

Last week, seven people were arrested after seven shootings across South Auckland in just two days.

Police said the shootings are believed to involve the Killer Beez and Tribesmen. The two gangs have historic tensions.

Last Wednesday, Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina said it was only a matter of time before somebody got hurt.

“I’m really worried,” he said.

On Sunday, multiple shots were fired at a Manurewa home, although police said it was not gang-related.