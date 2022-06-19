No tsunami risk from magnitude-5.6 earthquake in Tonga

Tonga Met Services said there is no tsunami risk from a magnitude-5.6 quake which struck Tonga this morning.

The quake struck at 12.49pm TOT at a depth of 63km, according to the Met.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga said the quake struck 38km southeast off Nomuka island and 105 km northeast of Tongatapu.

“Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to Tonga”

The earthquake was also reported on Facebook this morning.

“This is a bit long”, a commenter wrote.

“The twins are not sleeping”, one wrote referring to the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai January eruption which triggered a tsunami.