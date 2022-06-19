Man with ‘welcoming smile’ dies in Tongatapu car crash

A man has died following a horror crash between two cars on a road in Veitongo on Sunday morning.

Netane Nimo . Photo/Supplied

Netane Nimo died after his car allegedly collided with another car on Taufa’āhau Road.

The cause of the crash remains unclear and it’s unknown if anyone else was injured in the collision.

A tribute which had been paid to Nimo on social media had described him as a man who had a “welcoming smile.”

He was also described as a “familiar face” to many school friends who went together with him to the University of the South Pacific (USP).

“Nothing but love for you my brother and you will forever be remembered and missed”, a friend wrote on Facebook.

“Were still in shock”, another wrote.