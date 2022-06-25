In photos: Mate Ma’a Tonga fans show their spirit

By
Kaniva Staff
-

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

It’s a sea of red tonight at sold-out Mt Smart Stadium as Mate Ma’a Tonga take on the Kiwis in rugby league action. Here’s the best of some Tongan spirit in the stands.

Tongan fans at Mt Smart stadium.

Photo: RNZ / Anric SitanileiRead RNZ’s live Kiwis v Mate Ma’a Tonga blog here.

Fan expectations are high for both teams who haven’t played an international since 2019 due to Covid-19 disruptions.

Tongan fans at Mt Smart stadium.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Fans wave the Tonga flag.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

A sea of red at Mt Smart stadium.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Despite some rain, Tonga fans kept up the cheer during halftime.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Despite some rain, Tonga fans kept up the cheer during halftime.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Despite some rain, Tonga fans kept up the cheer during halftime.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Despite some rain, Tonga fans kept up the cheer during halftime.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Fans wave the Tonga flag.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

A fan shows his spirit at halftime.

Photo: RNZ / Susana Suisuiki

Fans wave the Tonga flag.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Tongan fans at Mt Smart stadium.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Tongan fans at Mt Smart stadium.

Photo: RNZ / Susana Suisuiki

Tongan fans at Mt Smart stadium.

Photo: RNZ / Anric Sitanilei

Fans wave the Tonga flag.

Photo: RNZ / Susana Suisuiki

Fans wave the Tonga flag.

Photo: RNZ / Susana Suisuiki

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here