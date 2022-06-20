Girlfriend heartbroken: Street racing blamed in Nimo’s death; driver of rival car arrested

Police have arrested a man who was involved in a street racing crash that killed another man on Sunday morning in Tongatapu’s Veitongo town.

Netane Nimo and Telesa Vatikani. Photo/Supplied

As Kaniva News reported yesterday Netane Nimo ,26, died after his car collided with another car.

Police now said two cars had been racing at high-speed heading in an eastward direction along Taufa’āhau Rd.

One of the cars attempted to overtake the other only to ultimately crash into the rival car. Police said the accused’s car was trying to block Nimo’s from overtaking.

There were no passengers in both cars, Police said.

Netane Nimo. Photo/Supplied

“The driver of the overtaking car, who sustained various injuries to his upper body, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival”, Police said of Nimo, in a statement.

It said the other driver was in police custody facing charge of reckless driving causing death.

“Tonga Police wishes to remind the general public that road safety is everyone’s responsibility”, Police said.

“As a driver, you are responsible for your safety as well as for the safety of other road users”.

Police investigation continues.

Tributes flow for Nimo

His girlfriend Telesa Vatikani was devasted by his death.

Paying tribute to Nimo, she wrote on Facebook: “Hoku mafu. Fiu tali koe ia ki Tisema? I love you Netane Nimo”, in English she was implying that they were expecting some kind of celebration either a wedding ceremony or an engagement in December.

The crash site has become a place for Vatikani and family to gather, to place flowers and write messages to their loved one.

Yesterday Vatikani and her family posed for photos at the scene after placing flowers on a power pole.

Nimo’s family and kāinga have since paid tribute to him, saying they are “deeply heartbroken by the sudden loss”.

They added: “He was the kindest son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to all who knew him.

“Taken far too young and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him”.