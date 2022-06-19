Body of Tongan man found near East Auckland shoreline after boat capsizes

The body found in Auckland’s Bucklands Beach near the shoreline where a boat capsized on Saturday night is believed to be that of Tēvita Moeakiola.

Tevita Moeakiola

His family and kāinga have asked for prayers on social media after Moeakiola did not return from a fishing trip on Saturday.

Police previously said three people were on the boat, two of whom safely made it to shore.

In a statement, police said today it found the body on Sunday afternoon.

“While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be the person missing following an incident in the sea off Bucklands Beach on 18 June.”

Police said support was being provided to the families affected by the capsizing.

“Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.”

A police boat and the Eagle helicopter were sent to search for the last person.

The capsized boat was recovered on Sunday morning at the northern end of Musick Point, according to police.