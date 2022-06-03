‘Absolutely broken’: Community mourns loss of loved high school principal

The sudden loss of a kind and genuine Catholic high school principal has devastated friends and family across the nation and around the world.

Sitani Paulo Mahe

Sitani Paulo Mahe passed away this morning apparently during a prefect badging ceremony.

Reports of his death on social media appeared to show Mahe touched not only many students’ lives but friends and parents in Tonga and the Tongan international community.

He had been regarded as a great success in his teaching career after the Takuilau students’ outstanding results in the 2021 national examination.

The principal of Takuilau College was also remembered as a good coach when it came to inter-college sport competitions.

“He was always a good coach. He was always happy to have us and joyful and he always made me want to come back to the team every year,” a commenter wrote on Facebook.

“He wanted every student to feel like they belong like they have a family within our school family,” wrote another commenter.

“Absolutely broken!”.