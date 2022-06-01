1 hospitalised after car slams into Auckland traffic lights

By 1news.co.nz

One person has been hospitalised after a car crashed into a traffic light at an intersection in Auckland’s East Tamaki late on Friday night.

Police said the single-car crash occurred on Allens Rd, East Tamaki at 11.46pm on Friday.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and three others had a range of moderate to minor injuries, police said.

Footage from the crash scene shows the wreckage of a small hatchback vehicle with shattered windows and passenger door missing.