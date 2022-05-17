Vanuatu July border reopening draws together national airlines and tourism authority

Vanuatu has confirmed its border will fully reopen from July 1 to fully-vaccinated international travellers with no quarantine or arrival caps.

From left to right : Air Vanuatu CEO, Mr. Atu Finau and Vanuatu Tourism CEO, Mrs. Adela Issachar Aru at the signing ceremony on Wed. 11 May 2022. Photo/Supplied

The announcement has brought together the country’s two important government organisations, the Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO) and Air Vanuatu.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been signed last week between the two organisations confirming an agreement to stick together so they can provide a safe place and flight for tourists who have plans to return to the country.

The agreement allows the two authorities to create domestic and international marketing campaigns to grow visitation and travel to Vanuatu, particularly in the New Caledonia, New Zealand and Australian markets.

Air Vanuatu Chief Executive Officer ‘Atu Fīnau has welcomed the partnership and said the Vanuatu airlines was looking forward to deliver the agreement.

“We see this partnership as proof that by working together, we can deliver so much more for Vanuatu. The goals of the Shared Vision partners [including Airports Vanuatu Ltd] to increase visitor numbers by 2030 and improve the brand positioning of Vanuatu in our overseas markets, are now more relevant than ever.” Finau said.

In a statement released by the VTO, it said it trust the agreement would definitely benefit the country.

“VTO assures other stakeholders that as it has a broader and overarching responsibility to the Vanuatu Tourism Industry and sector, to lead the coordination of tourism destination marketing efforts for both the international and domestic markets, the organisation will continue to work with other aviation partners on destination marketing activities”.

In March, Vanuatu announced 83 active Covid cases in the country, with one person requiring hospital-level care, reported One News.

It followed with the New Zealand’ government committing $1.5 million to support the Vanuatu government and was looking at sending further medical supplies in addition to five oxygen humidifiers that arrived there at the time.