UK High Commissioner visits Ngū hospital; buildings in ‘dangerous state’ need urgent re-construction: Minister

Ngū hospital in Vava’u has serious infrastructure issues, including leaky and outdated buildings, it has been revealed.

Ngū Hospital needs to be reconstructed urgently. Photo/Dr Viliami Uasikē (Facebook)

The Minister for Trade and Economic Development Dr Viliami Lātū Uasikē had described the situation as inappropriate and pitiable condition, (“’tu’unga ‘ikai fe’unga mo faka’ofa”).

“It really needs to be reconstructed urgently,” Dr Uasikē wrote on Facebook in Tongan.

The Minister made the revelation after he, the Minister for Health Dr Saia Piukala and Minister for Justice Sāmiu Vaipulu visited the hospital last week.

They had been joined by the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Tonga Ms Lucy Joyce and First Secretary to the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga.

Dr Uasikē said the hospital’s buildings were built in 1950 followed by an upgrade in 1981 by the Australian government.

He said work is underway to rebuild the hospital.