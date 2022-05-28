TVNZ’s new Breakfast host resigns after one month

The new host of TVNZ’s Breakfast has resigned after only one month on the job.

Photo: TVNZ

Kamahl Santamaria has quit Breakfast due to “a personal matter,” TVNZ has announced.

“TVNZ has accepted the resignation of Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria,” it said in a statement.

“Kamahl has been on leave the last week, while he dealt with a personal matter which required his full attention, and he has now advised that he wishes to take an extended break with his family.

“Kamahl is focused on his family at this time, and we ask that everyone respects their wish for privacy.”

Santamaria had only started as the host on Breakfast on 27 April, replacing John Campbell, who moved into a correspondent’s role for 1 News.

Santamaria, an Auckland native, began his reporting career with TV3 and later moved abroad to work for Sky News and Al Jazeera English.

He resigned from Al Jazeera after 16 years to take up the TVNZ job.