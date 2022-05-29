TVNZ: No comment on claims against Breakfast host

By RNZ.co.nz

TVNZ is refusing to comment about claims that Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria resigned only one month into the job after a complaint about his behaviour.

Photo: TVNZ

News website Stuff reported earlier today that a female in the newsroom had complained about inappropriate behaviour from Santamaria.

On 1 News tonight, TVNZ’s reporters described their own bosses as “tight-lipped” about the situation.

“We were told that TVNZ won’t be commenting further,” 1 News reporter Kim Baker Wilson said on tonight’s newscast. “Apart from saying we do not comment publicly on the existence or substance of any individual’s employment matters.”

TVNZ also said they made inquiries to Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi, and was told through a spokesperson the minister was aware of the situation.

“The minister has been assured by TVNZ that this situation is being managed appropriately with the correct support in place for those involved,” TVNZ reported the statement said.

TVNZ announced yesterday that Santamaria quit Breakfast due to “a personal matter” after less than a month in the job.

The statement yesterday said that “Kamahl has been on leave the last week, while he dealt with a personal matter which required his full attention, and he has now advised that he wishes to take an extended break with his family.”

Santamaria had only started as the host on Breakfast on 27 April, replacing John Campbell, who moved into a correspondent’s role for 1 News.

He was reportedly going to cover the Budget announcement on 19 May, but did not appear in coverage and was off the air for more than a week.

Santamaria, an Auckland native, began his reporting career with TV3 and later moved abroad to work for Sky News and Al Jazeera English.

He resigned from Al Jazeera after 16 years to take up the TVNZ job.