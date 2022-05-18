Tongatapu man arrested in suspicion of arson and TOP$75,000 stolen from Tonga Post office

Police have charged a Tofoa man with arson offences, a TOP$75,121.55 cash theft, housebreaking, and willful damage.

Tonga Post Ltd. Photo/ Kalino Lātū/Kaniva Tonga News



Police reported that on the night of 3 July 2021, TOP$75,121.55 cash was removed from the Tonga Post’s Chief Executive’s office before the building was set ablaze.



A Police investigation found fingerprints at the crime scene which helped investigators identified the suspect.



The 35-year-old man was arrested and is being remanded in police custody until 30 May 2022, Police said.



Police investigation continues to locate others that involved in this crime and Tonga Police is calling on the public to

contact Police on 922 or 7401660 if you have or know any information on this matter.