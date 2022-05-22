Tonga Parliament sitting postponed again; Fisheries Minister in Auckland for medical assistance

Tonga’s Parliament, scheduled to sit this morning, has been adjourned “until further notice”.

Tongan Fisheries Minister Semisi Fakahau. Photo/Pacific Environment Information Network [PEIN] (Facebook)

The adjournment came after the government delayed it from last week, claiming it needed more time on the Budget.

The announcement this morning said the deferral had been decided after a Supreme Court decision last week allowing a stay of the Minister for Finance’s unseating order.

“The deferral is consequent on the ex tempore judgement issued on Friday 20 May 2022 granting a stay of execution of the judgement in the election petition with respect to the Tongatapu 4 People’s Representative, who is also the Minister of Finance as well as the Minister of Customs, Hon. Tatafu Toma Moeaki. The Legislative Assembly’s rules of proceedings are being fully considered in light of legal considerations that arises, in order to ensure that the Assembly’s meetings and conduct of businesses can properly resume”, a statement from Parliament said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Fisheries Sēmisi Fakahau is in Auckland for medical assistance.

The Minster of Health has confirmed this to Kaniva News saying Fakahau left Tonga for New Zealand last week for medical tests because the Vaiola hospital’s computerised tomography (CT) scanner stopped working.

Fakahau has joined Viliami Hingano, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, who arrived in Auckland in December for medical treatment.