Three people have been injured after a shooting in the South Auckland suburb of Favona early this morning.

Police were called to a property on Donnell Ave at around 12.15am after reports a shot had been fired.

Three people were found injured.

Police said one person had received a gunshot wound to the thigh, while the two others had head injuries.

Police do not believe the incident is gang-related at this stage.

“Further inquiries are being made,” a police spokeswoman said.